Home / Sports News / MLB

MLB: Ian Desmond goes on DL; Carlos Gonzalez returns for Colorado Rockies

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 4, 2017 at 12:52 AM
| License Photo

The Colorado Rockies placed versatile infielder/outfielder Ian Desmond on the 10-day disabled list Monday and reinstated outfielder Carlos Gonzalez.

Desmond sustained a strained right calf while chasing a fly ball in the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old is making his second trek to the disabled list after missing the start of the season with a fractured left hand.

Desmond is batting .283 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 57 games this season since signing a five-year, $70 million contract.

Colorado welcomed back Gonzalez and inserted him into the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The 31-year-old had been sidelined with a strained right shoulder.

Gonzalez, who was mired in a 10-for-58 slump in June, is batting just .220 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 69 games this season.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
Kobe Bryant, Samuel L. Jackson can't believe Manny Pacquiao lost Kobe Bryant, Samuel L. Jackson can't believe Manny Pacquiao lost
John Lynch: Colin Kaepernick should tell teams he wants to play John Lynch: Colin Kaepernick should tell teams he wants to play
Washington Redskins' Matt Jones hires agent Drew Rosenhaus Washington Redskins' Matt Jones hires agent Drew Rosenhaus
Rudy Gay leaves Oklahoma City Thunder without deal despite Enes Kanter tweet Rudy Gay leaves Oklahoma City Thunder without deal despite Enes Kanter tweet
Le'Veon Bell training, taking contract talks 'day by day' Le'Veon Bell training, taking contract talks 'day by day'