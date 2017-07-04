MLB: Ian Desmond goes on DL; Carlos Gonzalez returns for Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies placed versatile infielder/outfielder Ian Desmond on the 10-day disabled list Monday and reinstated outfielder Carlos Gonzalez.

Desmond sustained a strained right calf while chasing a fly ball in the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old is making his second trek to the disabled list after missing the start of the season with a fractured left hand.

Desmond is batting .283 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 57 games this season since signing a five-year, $70 million contract.

Colorado welcomed back Gonzalez and inserted him into the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The 31-year-old had been sidelined with a strained right shoulder.

Gonzalez, who was mired in a 10-for-58 slump in June, is batting just .220 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 69 games this season.