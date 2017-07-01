New York Yankees calling up OF Clint Frazier vs. Houston Astros

July 1 (UPI) -- Fans will finally get a glimpse of the return from the Andrew Miller trade as the New York Yankees are set to call up No. 2 prospect Clint Frazier.

The outfielder's promotion comes on the heels of a devastating injury for Dustin Fowler. Fowler was called up Thursday, but suffered a season-ending rupture to his right patella tendon in his big league debut.

"I was out of the dugout right away," Yankees manager Joe Girardi told N.J. Advance Media following the Fowler injury. "I've seen what happens when you hit half walls. And I know it's the way the stadium is designed. But I think it's something baseball needs to address. Maybe you put up plexiglass so they don't flip over and people can look through it. They look through it in hockey."

The Yankees lost 4-3 Thursday, but rebounded with a 13-4 victory Friday at Minute Maid Park. Fowler's injury came against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

The entire @Yankees team showed their support for injured teammate Dustin Fowler by FaceTiming with him from his hospital bed. pic.twitter.com/QwgcXxoAaR — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 30, 2017

New York has yet to confirm the Frazier move, which has been reported by multiple outlets, including MLB.com. The RailRiders tweeted about the promotion.

"The young man is a talented kid," Girardi said of Frazier, according to MLB.com. "He has the ability to play offense and defense. He has power. He's made adjustments to his game. He was not overwhelmed in Spring Training. Sometimes you worry about kids being overwhelmed in their first big league Spring Training, but he was not."

Frazier, 22, was hitting .257 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI and nine stolen bases in 73 games for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He owns a career .272 batting average, with 62 home runs and 247 RBI since entering the minors in 2013. Frazier was the No. 5 overall pick by the Cleveland Indians in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The Yankees called up infielder Miguel Andujar on Wednesday in the wake of Gleyber Torres' Tommy John surgery. New York has called up a rookie to its active roster in each of the last five days.

Frazier is ranked the No. 17 prospect in baseball by MLBPipeline.com. He was acquired in July in the Andrew Miller trade. That exchange sent Justus Sheffield and Frazier to the Yankees in exchange for Miller, who went to the Cleveland Indians.