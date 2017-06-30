New York Mets considering Bartolo Colon reunion

June 30 (UPI) -- Veteran right-handed pitcher Bartolo Colon might not be on the market for long and will be considered by the New York Mets, according to sources.

MLB.com reported that the Mets will "at least consider" a reunion with Colon. A source familiar with the team's thinking confirmed the Mets' interest to ESPN.

The 44-year-old is in his 20th season in Major League Baseball. He played for the Mets from 2014 through 2016. Colon posted a career-high 8.14 ERA, going 2-8 in 13 starts this season for the Atlanta Braves. He was designated for assignment on Thursday. The four-time All-Star is baseball's active leader in wins (235), losses (170), games started (513), hits allowed (3,321), earned runs (1,444), home runs allowed (390) and batters faced (13,678).

"Get him back here and working with [pitching coach] Dan [Warthen] and see where he's at," a Mets source told the New York Daily News. "It couldn't hurt to try him in the bullpen. It's not like we'd be upsetting anything."

Colon won the 2005 Cy Young Award after posting a 21-8 record with a 3.48 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels. He has played for nine different franchises, playing parts of 16 seasons in the American League and five seasons in the National League.

Colon is expected to clear waivers next week.

"He has had an absolutely tremendous career," Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters Thursday, according to the New York Post. "I'm sure he'll land on his feet someplace. He's a pretty valuable guy to have."

If Colon isn't claimed on waivers or traded, any team who signs him will be on the hook for his remaining $12.5 million salary. If he gets released, a new team would be tasked with paying a prorated share of Major League Baseball's $535,000 minimum salary.

The Mets own the third-highest ERA (4.89) in Major League Baseball. New York's bullpen has given up the most earned runs in the National League (149).

Colon is baseball's oldest active player.