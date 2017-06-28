Chicago Cubs hang out in Oval Office with Donald Trump

June 28 (UPI) -- Joe Maddon and the Chicago Cubs filled the Oval Office Wednesday, showing their World Series trophy and giving a custom jersey to President Donald Trump.

The meeting was a bit untraditional, as the Cubs already celebrated their 2016 World Series title in January with President Barack Obama.

Chicago is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

"I think the president just knew that we all were going to be here going to baseball games and thought it would be fun to come up and have an unofficial visit with the team," Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ricketts described the visit as "unofficial." The meeting was reportedly closed to the press, but some photographers managed to find their way in the room.

The Sun-Times reported that 22 of the 27 Cubs players on the roster were polled about if they would attend the event. Of those polled, 12 said they would accept the invite.

The Ricketts family are donors to the Republican party. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (Rep.) is also a co-owner of the Cubs. He attended Wednesday's greeting.

Maddon talked to reporters about the visit on Tuesday, before a 6-1 loss at Nationals Park.

MOMENTS AGO: World Series Champion Chicago @Cubs visit the White House. pic.twitter.com/q1YoamX0Vm — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2017

"To go tomorrow is out of respect for the Ricketts family and to the office and the building itself," Maddon told the Washington Post. "I mean, listen, I like the United States a lot. I like living here a lot. I like everything that it represents a lot. So when you get a chance, as a citizen, to get to go to the White House, you go. I think you go."

Cubs stars including: Anthony Rizzo, Pedro Strop, Kris Bryant, Albert Almora and Jon Lester were in attendance Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was also there, somewhat randomly.

"I'm going because it's the United States of America and I'd rather not [be] anywhere else but this country," Rizzo told the Sun-Times. "There's no political ties. It's the White House."

Trump acknowledged the Cubs' struggles this season by gave the team a vote of confidence for a turnaround.

Trumps predicts the Cubs are going to turn it around... and also teases a "big surprise" coming on healthcare https://t.co/pjMuHP9rhu pic.twitter.com/IBR6Nhmgbf — Louis Nelson (@louisjnelson) June 28, 2017

"This is a great team," Trump said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "They were actually here, but they wanted to be here with Trump."

"Your team's doing OK. But you're going to do great starting now, right?"