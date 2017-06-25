Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon rejoins team, close to return

Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon has rejoined the team and appears ready to make his first start of the season this week after being sidelined due to left biceps bursitis.

Manager Rick Renteria said a return date is not set but Rondon likely will start on the current homestand.

The White Sox open a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday followed by a weekend series starting Friday against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 24-year-old Rodon made his fourth rehab start Friday and third with Triple-A Charlotte, getting up to 91 pitches while giving up seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

"He felt good, pain-free, we're very happy with that," Renteria said Saturday. "According to the reports, the slider was working very well. He's on track to come on back."

Renteria was not concerned about Rodon's runs allowed in his rehab outings, instead looking at pitch count and velocity.

"I think that a lot of those guys who have been here a while, once you get back here and into the arena it kind of heightens their ability with the adrenaline a little bit," Renteria said. "Hopefully he comes back and he's ready to go. The biggest concern we had was extending him and bringing him back healthy."

Rodon is 18-16 with a 3.90 ERA in 54 games (51 starts) over two seasons major league seasons. Chicago's starters ranked 23rd in the majors in ERA entering Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics.