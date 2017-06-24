Dad almost drops baby at Los Angeles Dodgers game, catches ball

June 24 (UPI) -- Good thing this guy already has his Father's Day gifts.

A baby-carrying New York Mets fan nearly dropped his child Thursday while trying to catch a foul ball at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Mets slugger Jay Bruce was at the dish when his team trailed the Dodgers 6-3. He fouled one of his offerings from Pedro Baez to left field during the at-bat.

Bruce watched the ball fly into the crowd, while one man held his baby and tracked down where the ball would land. The ball closed in on the dad and he jumped up and held his left arm high, while carrying his baby haphazardly with his right arm.

At first it looked like he would drop both, but he somehow managed to land with each of the 'precious' items in hand.

His catch was quite impressive, despite the risk-reward factor of dropping your baby.

The baseball hit his palm and bounced around until he corralled it against his chest, and baby. The baby's mother, who held the baby steady while dad went for the ball, quickly grabbed the crying child away from dad after the catch.

The mom then turned away from the dad, but another fan gave him a fist bump.

Mom goes cray cray when hubby catches foul ball whilst holding their baby. EEK! https://t.co/oUbN0O3gtU — Coy Wire (@CoyWire) June 23, 2017

The Dodgers won the contest 6-3 and have now won six straight games. Los Angeles tops the National League West with a 49-26 record. Bruce struck out swinging during that at-bat. He went 0-for-3 on the night.