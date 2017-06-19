Home / Sports News / MLB

Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley goes from paternity list to DL

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 19, 2017 at 9:06 PM
Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley was shuffled from the paternity list to the 10-day disabled list on Monday.

Brantley initially sustained a sprained right ankle against the Kansas City Royals on May 7 and aggravated the injury last week.

"With the 10-day DL, we can give him a chance to get it to where he's not limping around all year. He just needs a little more time," manager Terry Francona said.

Brantley may welcome that time after his wife, Melissa, gave birth to a baby boy (Maxwell) on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Brantley is batting .296 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 54 games this season.

