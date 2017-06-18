Washington Nationals place pitcher Shawn Kelley on DL

The Washington Nationals placed right-handed relief pitcher Shawn Kelley on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right trapezius strain.

The move, retroactive to June 17, was announced before Sunday's finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Kelley, 33, is on the disabled list for the second time this season. He missed nine games earlier this season (May 2-12) with a lower back strain. In 22 appearances over 18 innings, Kelley is 3-2 with four saves, one hold and a 7.00 ERA.

The Nationals also recalled right-hander A.J. Cole from Triple-A Syracuse.

Cole, 25, joins the Nationals for his second major league assignment of the season. He was with Washington from May 2-12 and made one start, throwing six innings and giving up one run with four walks and two strikeouts in a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on May 6.

In Triple-A this season, Cole is 3-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 10 starts. Over his eight-year minor league career, he is 49-41 with a 3.77 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. He has carried over that ratio to the majors with 50 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings of work, going 2-2 with a 4.86 ERA in 12 career games (10 starts).