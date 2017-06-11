Nomar Mazara line drive nearly decapitates Texas Rangers, hits hole in dugout

June 11 (UPI) -- Nomar Mazara had some wicked speed on a foul line drive Saturday. The Texas Rangers left fielder even knocked a hole in a dugout wall.

Mazara was at the plate in the seventh inning when he took a big hack at a Matt Albers offering. The Washington Nationals lefty tossed in the pitch, which went left off of Mazara's bat. It went straight through the Rangers' dugout, narrowly avoiding a nasty collision with any players. A deep hole in the dugout wall appeared when the cameraman panned over to assess the carnage.

Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo picked up a white towel and waived it as a sign of surrender following the play. Mazara was called out on strikes.

The left fielder went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts in the 6-3 Rangers win. The 22-year-old is now hitting .292 in his second pro season.

Choo hit his eighth home run of the season in the victory. Catcher Robinson Chirinos went yards with a go-ahead three-run home run in the 11th inning of the bout. Mazara and Joey Gallo scored on the play.

The Rangers have won the first two games of the series, which wraps up at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Nationals Park. Texas is currently 29-32, good for fourth place in the American League West.