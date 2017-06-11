New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits longest home run since 2009

June 11 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees slugged the Baltimore Orioles 14-3 Sunday with the help of an absolute moonshot home run from Aaron Judge.

Judge's Yankees were leading 7-3 when he stepped up to bat in the sixth inning. Logan Verrett fired a 1-1 offering, which Judge jumped on.

The righty obliterated the pitch deep to left field at Yankee Stadium, clearing the bleachers and nearly hitting the Yankees' wall of retired numbers. Judge currently leads Major League Baseball with 21 home runs. He went yard again the next inning off of Orioles reliever Jimmy Yacabonis.

Judge went 4-for-4 on the day with three RBI and a walk. He now has 47 RBI and a league-leading 38 walks. The 25-year-old is making $544,500 this season. His .344 batting average leads the American League and is second in baseball behind the Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman.

Judge also made noise for his home run Saturday off of Chris Tillman. That 397-foot shot was going 121.1 mph off his bat and was the hardest hit ball ever measured by MLB's Statcast tracking system.

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has three of the top-6 longest home runs since tracking began.

"I knew he hit it hard and I was hoping it stayed fair," Judge's Yankees teammate Matt Holiday told Fox Sports after the game. "People are going to see silly things from this guy. Just keep watching. I think it's just getting started. "He's going to hit balls places that no one has ever hit 'em. I see it everyday at batting practice. He's pretty fun to watch from the on-deck circle."

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious also commented on his teammates strength on Twitter.

"#StartSpreadingTheNews Yankees Win great Job by Bullpen...900ft homers, in 2run homer, 3run homer...WHAT A GAMEE," he tweeted.

"He's going to hit balls places that no one has ever hit 'em," Matt Holliday on Aaron Judge. pic.twitter.com/c3xTweLRn1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 11, 2017

The Yankees completed a sweep this weekend, outscoring the Orioles 38-8 in thee games. New York (37-23) tops the American League East.

Aaron Judge's #SundayFunday:



⚾ 1B

⚾ 2B

⚾ 495-ft HR

⚾ 402-ft HR

⚾ Hit @Yankees 100th HR of the season



His 21 HRs leads @MLB.#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/P5yZ0li6mp — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 11, 2017

"It means nothing to be honest," Judge said after the game on the YES Network. " I'm just glad we came away with a win. Our pitching staff went out there and did a great job. Our offense is still rolling. Keep having quality at bats no matter what the score is."