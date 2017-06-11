Aaron Judge, New York Yankees crush Baltimore Orioles

NEW YORK -- Told he hit a home run 121.1 mph off the bat, Aaron Judge's response was: "Really? I got nothing."

Judge may have had nothing to say on his latest homer, but the New York Yankees made plenty of noise with their bats.

Judge started a six-run bottom of the first inning and came within a triple of the cycle as the Yankees rolled to a 16-3 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

The towering right fielder started New York's most prolific scoring output since April 6, 2016 against Houston by hitting his major league-leading 19th homer with two outs in the first off Chris Tillman. Judge drove a 1-0 breaking ball over the left-field wall and it was measured by Statcast as the hardest-hit homer since exit velocity began being tracked in 2015.

"Yes, if it was 121, so I'm sure he can hit it 122, 123," catcher Gary Sanchez said of Judge through an interpreter.

Judge matched a career high by getting his third three-hit game of his brief career. Besides his latest homer, Judge singled in the fourth and hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Judge hit one of five homers on a night when the Yankees set season highs in runs and hits (18) and tied a season best by hitting five homers for the third time this season.

"He definitely got us started," Sanchez said.

Didi Gregorius and Sanchez slugged two-run homers and Starlin Castro and Matt Holliday hit three-run homers as the Yankees won their fourth straight and reached double digits in runs for the 10th time this season.

Sanchez also added a two-run single and Chris Carter chipped in an RBI single as the Yankees won their fourth straight and scored double-digit runs for the 10th time -- fourth against the Orioles.

Every starter had at least a hit and six starters recorded multi-hit games for the Yankees, who have scored 41 runs in their last four games and have hit at least three homers in four straight games, upping their season total to 98.

"A win is a win because it's good when you're swinging the bats like we are because it takes some pressure off your pitching staff and you feel like you always have an opportunity to win games when you're scoring runs but you don't get more points for it," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "But it's great to see everyone swinging the bat and we want it to continue."

The offense almost became somewhat of an afterthought as Luis Severino (5-2) retired the first 12 hitters and pitched 4 1/3 hitless innings. He lost his perfect game bid by walking Mark Trumbo to start the fifth and lost the no-hit bid by allowing a single to Trey Mancini two batters later.

Chris Davis and Joey Rickard homered for the Orioles, who lost for the 13th time in 19 games. Pinch-hitter Caleb Joseph added a ninth-inning RBI single that ended an 0-for-45 stretch for opponents with runners in scoring position against New York.

"I'm not going to fault our guys, especially when you get down," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "It knocks a lot of air out of your sails."

Severino allowed one run and two hits in seven innings. He struck out eight and won his third straight decision.

Tillman was tagged for a career-high nine runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings. It was his shortest start since also lasting 1 1/3 innings June 21, 2015 at Toronto and he has a 31.50 ERA in two starts against New York this season.

"Bad execution, real poor execution," Tillman said. "It felt like we got two quick outs and we were in such a hurry to get the breaking stuff going that it kind of snowballed real quick. It was bad execution."

After Judge's latest homer, Sanchez made it 3-0 with a single to left field, and Gregorius extended the lead to 5-0 by hitting a first-pitch fastball into the right-field seats.

After a walk to Chase Headley and a wild pitch, Carter capped the inning with a single to left.

The Yankees saw 11 straight pitches out of the strike zone in the second before adding to their lead. After walks to Judge and Holliday, Castro made it 9-0 by driving a 3-0 fastball into the left-center field bleachers.

New York made it 12-0 before an out was recorded in the fourth. After Aaron Hicks walked and Judge singled, Holliday hit a 1-0 pitch from Stefan Crichton into the right-field seats.

The Yankees extended the lead to 14-0 with one out in the fifth when Judge lined a double to left field off Edwin Jackson and added their final runs in the eighth when Sanchez homered off Mike Wright.

NOTES: Baltimore 3B Manny Machado missed his third straight game with a sore left wrist, but manager Buck Showalter said he is feeling better and it appears Machado avoided going on the DL. ... New York LHP Aroldis Chapman threw 18 pitches in a one-inning simulated game and manager Joe Girardi said he will make at least two rehab appearances next week. ... LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday. He will increase it to 35 pitches Monday and throw live batting practice Thursday. ... New York 1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) was 2-for-5 in a rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. ... After the game, the Yankees announced RHP Chad Green will start Sunday's game. Green said he found out he was getting the start during the ninth inning. After the game, the Yankees announced LHP Tommy Layne was designated for assignment and RHP Domingo German will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Sunday.