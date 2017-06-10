Justin Turner homers in first game back with Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Justin Turner's return was just how he would have scripted it.

Turner homered in his first at-bat off the disabled list and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-2 on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Turner, who missed 19 games with a right hamstring strain, went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and was hit by a pitch. Enrique Hernandez also homered for the Dodgers (37-25), who improved to 2-2 on their six-game homestand.

"That's a good way to come back if I had to draw it up," said Turner, who has hit safely in his last six games and is batting .524 with a homer and four RBIs during that stretch. "That's the most ideal way to do it."

Joey Votto cranked his 17th home run of the season in the ninth inning for the Reds (29-31), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill (3-2) limited the Reds to a run and two hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings. In his last three starts, Hill is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA.

"Austin (Barnes) did a tremendous job just in between innings after the third inning," Hill said of his battery mate. "We had a little bit of a lull, but we got back on track in the fourth and fifth innings, and they were very good. You could see the contrast."

Kenta Maeda worked the final four innings for his first major league save. Maeda yielded a run and three hits, fanned five and walked none in his first appearance out of the bullpen.

The Reds lost starter Amir Garrett in the second inning. Barnes hit a line drive back to the mound that hit the palm of the pitching hand of Garrett, who was trying to catch the ball over his head. The rookie left-hander went down for several minutes. Garrett attempted several practice pitches but was unable to continue. Reliever Jake Buchanan replaced him.

Garrett, who said he was forced to leave because he had no feeling in the hand, was diagnosed with a hand contusion. X-rays were negative, and Garrett said he should be able to make his next start.

"I didn't really have time to react (and) I was in an awkward position," said Garrett (3-5), who gave up two runs, two hits with a walk and a strikeout in one-plus innings.

"Hit me in my hand, but X-rays came back and were negative. We're good to go. It's a little tight now, a little bruised, but it's nothing a little ice can't fix."

Reds manager Bryan Price said, "It was a scary moment. I think he was going up to catch the ball with his glove and brought his left hand up as well and the ball ended up hitting in his left hand. Fortunately, it was right in the palm."

Turner drilled a 2-1 Garrett pitch over the left-field wall for a 2-0 Los Angeles edge with one out in the first inning. It was Turner's second home run this season.

Jose Peraza's RBI single in the second scored Eugenio Suarez and pulled the Reds within 2-1.

But the Dodgers touched Buchanan for two runs in the third and two in the fourth. With the bases loaded, Barnes dribbled an infield run-scoring single that plated Corey Seager. Buchanan made a wild throw to first on the play, allowing Logan Forsythe to score for a 4-1 advantage in the third.

"They did a lot of good things," Price said of the Dodgers. "With Hill, he snapped off some good breaking balls and located some good fastballs. He had a good mix going and the only guy who could figure him out was Peraza.

"Then Maeda comes in and all of sudden he looks like he's back on top of his game, he's throwing 92, 94 with a power slider and spot on with his location. We weren't able to do anything until the ninth when Joey hit the homer and we got the two other base hits."

NOTES: Dodgers 3B Justin Turner (right hamstring strain) was activated from the 10-day disabled list. The club optioned OF Brett Eibner to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers also reinstated LHP Luis Avilan from the disabled list and placed RHP Sergio Romo (left ankle sprain) on the DL. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto played his 1,300th game at the position, extending his franchise record. Ted Kluszewski (1947-1957) ranks second with 1,255 appearances. ... Reds RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-0, 4.50 ERA) will oppose Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (6-0, 1.69) in the second game of the series on Saturday.