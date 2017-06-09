Minnesota Twins slow streaking Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE -- Kyle Gibson didn't look at a trip to Triple-A Rochester last month as a demotion.

In his words, he considered it a chance to "hit the reset button."

Gibson (3-4) has won all three of his decisions since his May 22 recall, and he pitched a season-high six-plus innings Thursday night to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 2-1 victory against the streaking Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field.

"You never want to get sent down, but it's tough to be able to work on things up here," Gibson said. "I've just been able to execute a little better and keep my mind in a better spot."

Said Twins manager Paul Molitor: "Kyle in having to go down had a chance to work on some things. I don't think he needed a wake-up call. He just needed a chance to get his career back heading in a positive direction.

"He's given us some good starts since his return."

Gibson allowed five hits and one run with three walks and four strikeouts. He was lifted after allowing a leadoff single to Taylor Motter in the seventh inning.

Matt Belisle closed out the seventh. Taylor Rogers got out of jam in the eighth to tie for the major league lead with his 15th hold of the season, and Brandon Kintzler retired the side in order in the ninth for his 16th save.

Kintzler allowed a walk-off homer to Seattle's Mike Zunino the previous night as the Mariners extended their season-high winning streak to five games.

"To get in the next night is huge," Kintzler said. "In this game and in that (closer's) role, you can't dwell on it."

The Mariners got two runners on with one out in the eighth, but Rogers snared Zunino's line drive back to the mound and doubled up Robinson Cano at second to end the threat.

"The bullpen did a nice job," Molitor said. "We got a little fortunate with the line drive that Taylor somehow was able to react to, and then Kintzler getting three outs and getting us back on track."

The Twins' Jason Castro snapped a scoreless tie with two outs in the fourth inning, hitting a solo homer to right field off Mariners starter Christian Bergman (3-3). Castro extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

The Twins made it 2-0 in the fifth. Cano, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner at second base, was charged with two errors on one play.

With two outs and Ehire Adrianza at second, Joe Mauer hit a slow roller to the right side of the infield. Cano, who was playing in shallow right field as part of a defensive shift, had to charge the ball and bobbled it, allowing Mauer to reach safely.

Adrianza rounded third, and Cano tried to nab the runner as he scrambled back to the bag. However, the throw was errant and got past third baseman Kyle Seager, allowing Adrianza to trot home.

"Errors happen, no matter how great the players are," Mariners manager Scott Servais said of Cano's two miscues on the same play. "He bobbled the ball, and then the throw skipped on him. It's an uncharacteristic play."

The Mariners got one run back in the bottom of the inning.

Jarrod Dyson led off with a triple into the right field corner and scored on Ben Gamel's sacrifice fly. With two on and two outs, Cano hit a liner to center field that Byron Buxton originally charged, then had to quickly retreat on. Buxton made a leaping catch while falling backward, finishing with a backward roll on the ground.

"That ball that Cano hit to center field, that's an easy misread because the ball really had a lot of carry," Molitor said. "With (Buxton's) athleticism, he was able to get back there and make the play."

NOTES: Seattle DH Nelson Cruz missed his second consecutive game due to a right calf injury. ... The Twins conclude their 10-game trip with a three-game series in San Francisco, starting Friday. RHP Ervin Santana (7-3, 2.44 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Giants LHP Matt Moore (2-6, 5.22). ... The Mariners will wrap up their 11-game homestand with three games against Toronto. Seattle RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-1, 3.13) is set to start the opener against Blue Jays RHP Joe Biagini (1-4, 3.31).