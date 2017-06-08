Home / Sports News / MLB

Houston Astros place ace Dallas Keuchel on disabled list again

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 8, 2017 at 5:31 PM
Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday due to neck discomfort.

Keuchel was scratched moments before Wednesday's scheduled start against the Kansas City Royals. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said after the contest that Keuchel was scratched due to illness.

Instead, Keuchel traveled to Houston on Thursday to have his neck examined. The left-hander missed a start in May due to a pinched nerve in his neck.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow told reporters that there is no timetable for Keuchel's return.

The unbeaten Keuchel arguably has been the top pitcher in the majors this season. The 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner is 9-0 this season and leads the majors in victories, ERA (1.67) and WHIP (0.87).

Houston recalled right-hander Francis Martes from Triple-A Fresno. Martes was 0-2 with a 5.29 ERA in eight starts at Fresno.

