New York Yankees roast Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz on Instagram

June 7 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz met New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the first time, but it didn't take Judge's squad long to throw in a jab.

The duo met at pitcher C.C. Sabathia's charity bowling event Monday in New York. After the union, the Yankees snuck in a punch at their long-time nemesis.

"It's always so nice when Aaron takes time out of his busy schedule to talk to his fans," the Yankees wrote in the caption to an Instagram post.

The actual ballplayers seemed to be instant friends.

"That was the first time I met him," Judge told MLB.com. "That's just David's personality. Everybody is his friend. He welcomes everybody. It was cool to finally meet him and hang out with him a little bit."

The Red Sox won the first game of their three game series against the Yankees 5-4 Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. The rivalry series continues at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Judge, 25, leads baseball with 18 home runs in his second season. He has hit a home run every 12.4 at-bats in his young career. Ortiz hit a home run every 32.7 at-bats in his first two seasons.

It's always so nice when Aaron takes time out of his busy schedule to talk to his fans ðŸ˜‚. A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Ortiz and Sabathia were competing bowling coaches at the event in New York. Dellin Betances, Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner, Matt Holliday, Mookie Betts, David Price were the baseball players participating in the bowling match. New York Giants backup quarterback Geno Smith, Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker, former Giants running back Tiki Barber and actor Isiah Whitlock also attended the event at Bowlmor Times Square.

Sabathia's PitCCh In Foundation has a mission to enrich the lives of inner city youth. It was established in 2008.

"I've dealt with everything, from people in my family suddenly passing away to drug addicts living in my house," Sabathia said on the foundation website. "There were many different things I had to deal with growing up. Nevertheless, I always knew what my goals wereâ€“ to stay focused and have a better life for myself."

Good times last night at #AllStarsNYBowl. So many people came out to support our @PitCChInFdn. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/y68CdY7Dd0 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 6, 2017

Ortiz will have his retirement ceremony on June 23 at Fenway Park.