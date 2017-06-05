Home / Sports News / MLB

Detroit Tigers: MRI shows no damage to Justin Verlander's groin

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 5, 2017 at 4:50 PM
An MRI exam on former American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander's groin injury showed no evidence of structural damage, the Detroit Tigers announced on Monday.

The Tigers said that 34-year-old right-hander will be evaluated as the week progresses. The team is expected to wait until Verlander throws his bullpen session this week to determine if he'll make his next scheduled start, which would be Saturday against the Red Sox in Boston if all goes well.

Verlander was removed two batters into the third inning of Sunday's 7-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox due to right groin tightness.

Verlander had assured Detroit trainer Kevin Rand and manager Brad Ausmus with two outs and the bases loaded in the second inning that he could continue and they let him strike out Avisail Garcia to finish the frame.

But after giving up a leadoff home run to Todd Frazier and walking Yolmer Sanchez on four pitches, Ausmus came out with the trainer and quickly pulled his front-line starter.

The Tigers announced before the inning was over that Verlander was removed for precautionary reasons.

Verlander gave up a two-out RBI single in the first but left the bases loaded while throwing 39 pitches. He threw 27 more in leaving the bases loaded in the second and ended with 72 pitches.

Verlander struck out the first batter of the game to run his streak of consecutive starts with a strikeout to 327, eighth longest since at least 1913.

