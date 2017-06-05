Home / Sports News / MLB

Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis takes paternity leave

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 5, 2017 at 8:17 PM
| License Photo

The Chicago Cubs placed closer Wade Davis on the paternity leave list before Monday night's game against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field.

Chicago recalled right-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa to fill the roster spot of Davis, who is eligible to miss up to three games.

Davis and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their second child. The 31-year-old Davis owns a 2-0 record with 12 saves and an 0.89 ERA in his first season with the Cubs.

Floro, 26, permitted six runs in 6 1/3 innings in two appearances with Chicago last month, with five coming in two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 21.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
LeBron James clowns reporter's postgame question, skips podium LeBron James clowns reporter's postgame question, skips podium
Buffalo Bills in 'talks' with WR Jeremy Maclin Buffalo Bills in 'talks' with WR Jeremy Maclin
Bill Belichick used food to motivate DT Vince Wilfork Bill Belichick used food to motivate DT Vince Wilfork
LeSean McCoy has $200k bet on Golden State Warriors LeSean McCoy has $200k bet on Golden State Warriors
President Donald Trump, Peyton Manning hit the golf course President Donald Trump, Peyton Manning hit the golf course