Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis takes paternity leave

The Chicago Cubs placed closer Wade Davis on the paternity leave list before Monday night's game against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field.

Chicago recalled right-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa to fill the roster spot of Davis, who is eligible to miss up to three games.

Davis and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their second child. The 31-year-old Davis owns a 2-0 record with 12 saves and an 0.89 ERA in his first season with the Cubs.

Floro, 26, permitted six runs in 6 1/3 innings in two appearances with Chicago last month, with five coming in two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 21.