Ender Inciarte drives in five as Atlanta Braves outslug Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI -- Talk about night and day.

Less than 24 hours after going 0-for-6 in Atlanta's 12-inning, 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Ender Inciarte drove in a career-high five runs while matching a career best with five hits, including a three-run homer, to spark the Braves to a 13-8 win on Sunday.

"It feels good, of course," said the Atlanta center fielder, whose 0-for-6 day was the second of his career, both in Cincinnati. "You try not to think about it. Tomorrow's another day, and you shouldn't be thinking about today."

Braves manager Brian Snitker credited Inciarte's spark-plug day to his "turn-the-page" approach.

"He's a pro," Snitker said. "That's who he is. He's able to put yesterday behind him."

Danny Santana hit his first home run since being acquired from Minnesota on May 8 and finished with four hits and three RBI. Matt Adams homered for the third time in the last two games for the Braves, who pounced on Amir Garrett for nine runs in the first three innings.

Zack Cozart hit two home runs and a triple and drove in five runs to lead the Reds, who reached Braves starter Julio Teheran (5-4) for 11 hits and seven runs in five innings.

The Reds outhit the Braves but couldn't avoid suffering their fifth loss in the last six games.

The teams combined for 15 extra-base hits among the total of 26.

Garrett (3-4), making his first start since May 23 while spending 10 days on the disabled list with right hip inflammation, was rocked for nine runs and seven hits -- five for extra bases, including three home runs -- in 2 2/3 innings. The rookie left-hander walked three with one strikeout while seeing his ERA climb from 6.00 to 7.17.

"I was trying to do too much with the changeup," Garrett said. "It is easy to fix. I need to get in the bullpen and work on it. I was trying to pronate it a little too much.

"I'm confident in myself. I'm going to get back on track."

Reds manager Bryan Price believed Garrett simply was trying too hard in his first game since being activated.

"He had the good starts and his changeup has come a long way," Price said. "He's going to learn some things and be a better pitcher for it."

After scoring an unearned run in the first inning on Cozart's throwing error at short on a routine two-out play, the Braves got a two-run homer from Santana -- his first home run for Atlanta after being acquired from Minnesota on May 8 -- and Inciarte's RBI single in the second.

Inciarte drove in Johan Camargo, whose drive off the right-center field wall missed going out by about a foot.

Adams' leadoff homer deep into the right-field seats, his third home run in two games, ignited a five-run third inning that was capped by Inciarte's three-run shot, which knocked Garrett out of the game.

NOTES: The Reds optioned RHP Jackson Stephens to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the roster for LHP Amir Garrett. Stephens didn't pitch in four games after being recalled on May 30. ... Garrett is 1-4 with a 9.08 ERA in his last seven starts after winning his first two. ... Braves 1B Matt Adams now has 14 homers and 36 RBI in his career against Cincinnati and 10 homers and 22 RBI at Great American Ball Park. ... Reds RHP Jake Buchanan's fourth-inning RBI single was his first major league hit. His 5 1/3 innings was the longest outing by a Cincinnati reliever this season.