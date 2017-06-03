Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado hits bomb into second deck at Camden Yards

June 3 (UPI) -- Manny Machado hit a 465-foot home run in the first inning of the Baltimore Orioles' 3-2 win against the Boston Red Sox Friday at Camden Yards.

The Orioles led 1-0 in the bottom of the opening inning when Machado stepped to the plate. He worked into a 3-1 count against Rick Porcello. With just one out down and the green light in hand, Machado took a huge hack at a 92 mph offering. He pulled it to his left, sending a no-doubter toward the clouds in left field.

Boston's outfielders could only look up and watch how far the ball would go, before it landed in the second deck of the ballpark.

While the Orioles and MLB listed Machado's long ball at 465 feet, ESPN's home run tracker measured it at 437 feet. According to the tracker, the longest home run this season was a 483-foot shot by Oakland Athletics shortstop Chad Pinder on May 20, also against the Red Sox.

In 2011, Mark Reynolds also hit a shot into the second deck at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. He was the last one to do it before Machado's solo shot on Friday.

O's up 2-1 on our way to the bottom of the 3rd. #Birdland #VoteOrange pic.twitter.com/AEuDQ50mxY — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 2, 2017

Machado is the only player this season with three homers longer than 460 feet, according to Statcast.

The Orioles (29-24) are now looking for their fourth consecutive win, and third of the series, at 7:15 p.m. Saturday against the Red Sox (29-25). The final game of the series is set for 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Machado went 1-for-4 in the contest. The three-time All-Star now has 11 home runs on the season and is hitting .212. Machado hit a career-high 37 home runs in 2016.