Cincinnati Reds jolt Atlanta Braves in 10 innings

CINCINNATI -- Talk about immediate gratification.

Devin Mesoraco worked before Friday's game with hitting coach Don Long on an adjustment, then snapped an 0-for-15 slump by leading off the 10th inning with a home run to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 comeback win over the Atlanta Braves.

Mesoraco completed the Reds' comeback from a 2-0 ninth-inning deficit with his first career walkoff homer off Jose Ramirez, sending the Braves to their third straight loss and fifth in the last six games.

"It feels great," Mesoraco said. "I was off the last day in Toronto and we had the off day yesterday. That kind of helped recharge the batteries. I came and Don had a good plan and it paid off."

The plan?

"My hands had kind of reverted back to where they used to be, and I was trying to get them back to where they need to be. We worked on it today. I wasn't getting the bat through the zone the way I want to be."

Raisel Iglesias (2-0) pitched the 10th for the Reds, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez recorded doubles to lead off the ninth against Braves closer Jim Johnson, cutting Atlanta's lead to 2-1. Suarez advanced to third with two outs and scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

"You're sitting there thinking they need a hit, and it's the worst possible outcome," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "To spike a ball like that -- it's unfortunate."

Reds manager Bryan Price is getting used to seeing his team come from behind.

"This is one of those unique teams where you're never out of a ballgame," Price said. "We talk about teams like that before every series, and now we're one of those teams."

Atlanta right-hander Mike Foltynewicz allowed two hits over seven shutout innings and tied his career high with 10 strikeouts. Five of the strikeouts came on called third strikes -- most of them on fastballs.

"I moved it in and out, up and down," Foltynewicz said. "They just took them. I threw a lot of first-pitch strikes. That was the key tonight. I put them in great locations."

Bronson Arroyo matched his season low in runs allowed with just two and season high in innings with six.

Dansby Swanson homered, Matt Kemp had a double among his three hits and Adonis Garcia had two hits and scored a run in his first game off the disabled list for Atlanta.

Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips was 0-for-5 in his first game back in Cincinnati after spending 11 seasons with the Reds.

Garcia, activated from the disabled list before Friday's game, logged the first hit with a soft liner to left-center field leading off the third inning. He eventually scored on Ender Inciarte's sacrifice fly to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead.

Right fielder Scott Schebler prevented another run with a full-sprint, backhanded stab of Phillips' hard line drive to end the inning.

Garcia collected an infield hit with two outs and runners on first and second in the fourth, but Kemp was easily thrown out at the plate by first baseman Joey Votto while trying to sneak in a run.

Swanson gave the Braves a 2-0 lead with his fifth homer of the season leading off the fifth inning. The solo homer was the 15th allowed by Arroyo, who has been reached for a major league-leading 19 overall.

Foltynewicz, whose season high in strikeouts was nine going into the game, had eight through five innings, including four called third strikes.

NOTES: The Braves made six roster moves before Friday's game, activating Garcia and LHP Eric O'Flaherty from the 10-day disabled list, recalling INF Johan Camargo from Triple-A Gwinnett, designating OF Emilio Bonifacio for assignment and optioning INF/OF Jace Peterson and RHP Matt Wisler to Gwinnett. ... A Major League Baseball review of Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado's play on a Billy Hamilton bouncer on May 21 prompted a change in the scoring from an error to an infield hit. The change left Hamilton with a career-high streak of 23 consecutive games in which he reached base with either a hit or a walk or being hit by a pitch. The streak was stopped on May 24 at Cleveland. ... Reds LHP Tony Cingrani and Amir Garrett are on track to be activated from the disabled list within the next few days.