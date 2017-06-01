Adam Jones returns, helps Baltimore Orioles beat New York Yankees

BALTIMORE -- Adam Jones returned to the lineup Wednesday night, and the Baltimore Orioles were happy to see him back.

Jones, sidelined the previous four games due to ankle issues, hit a three-run homer and finished with five RBIs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Yankees 10-4 in the finale of a three-game series.

The Orioles (27-24) won two of three against the first-place Yankees (30-20) after losing 12 of 15 coming into the series.

Jones had an RBI double in the third inning before homering in the fourth. He then collected his 1,500th career hit with Baltimore in the eighth, an RBI infield single.

The center fielder ended up 3-for-5 with two runs as the Orioles locked up their 11th straight series win over New York at Camden Yards.

"It felt good," Jones said. "I think it was good that we got the series win. We haven't been playing as well of late, but it was a good series win. Glad I was able to come back out there, add some more energy, and the guys followed suit."

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter actually had Jones in the original lineup the previous two games but later scratched him.

Showalter said there is a definite difference to the Orioles when Jones plays. He gives the club a spark.

"Adam is a big part of our team," Showalter said. "We've had some stretches without people like all clubs do. Our guys have found a way, but it's a lot easier with him there. You could tell he was pretty fresh."

Chris Davis also homered for Baltimore, a two-run shot in the seventh that made it 9-3.

Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman (3-4) labored through 5 1/3 innings but escaped with the win. He gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits despite walking five. He struck out four.

"I had a good feel for all my pitches for strikes, (but) too many two-strike hits," Gausman said. "Fastballs I was trying to go up and just left them down. They put some good swings together and laid off some really tough pitches, so they definitely gave me a handful."

Mychal Givens, Darren O'Day and Mike Wright combined to finish the final 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one run.

Masahiro Tanaka (5-5) gave up seven runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings while losing his fourth consecutive start. He has had problems throughout the season, and his ERA climbed to 6.34.

"It was a tough outing," Tanaka said through an interpreter. "I was not able to get first-pitch strikes. To Adam Jones, those were the times you might have to throw balls first instead of just throwing aggressively for strikes."

The Orioles jumped in front early with a four-run third inning against Tanaka. Jones brought in the first run with an RBI double before Mark Trumbo added a two-run double.

Davis followed with a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.

Baltimore got a break on the Trumbo double as Aaron Judge misplayed the ball in right, coming in at first before the ball sailed over his head.

"That's always the toughest one to read -- the one that's a line drive," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "I thought it was right to him, and the next thing you know, it's over (his) head."

The Yankees got one back thanks to a Jonathan Schoop throwing error in the fourth.

Jones answered in the bottom of the inning and crushed a two-out, three-run homer that gave the Orioles a 7-1 lead.

Aaron Hicks and Matt Holliday each drove in a run in a two-run fifth as the Yankees cut the lead to 7-3.

Brett Gardner added an RBI groundout in the eighth.

New York missed on a number of scoring chances, stranding 11 and going only 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

"We tried to chip away," Girardi said. "We just couldn't get enough."

NOTES: Orioles C Welington Castillo (testicular injury) was placed on the 10-day disabled list before the game after getting hurt in the Tuesday game and spending time at the hospital. C Francisco Pena came up with Triple-A Norfolk to replace him. ... Yankees manager Joe Girardi said before the game that OF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) was going to take batting practice and hopefully see the doctor and get cleared to return. However, there was no final answer on that. ... New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka fanned 3B Manny Machado in the third inning for his 500th career strikeout.