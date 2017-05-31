Los Angeles Dodgers say sorry to closer Kenley Jansen

May 31 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers' offense has been too good for its own closer. Kenley Jansen's teammates apologized Tuesday.

Jansen had 47 saves last season but has just eight in 20 games this season. He has a 1.35 ERA in 20 innings pitched.

"Sorry for not giving you any save opportunities @kenleyjansen74 #WeLoveYou Sincerely, Dodgers Bats," Yasiel Puig tweeted Tuesday. Puig also posted a photo from Jansen's locker, featuring a handwritten note.

"Dear Kenley," the note said. "We are so sorry. We still love you. Accept these treats as a token of our love, the offense."

Jansen's teammates gifted him with a candy dispenser many more sugary treats.

"Thanks for the snacks, guys. @dodgers - First place Love, Kenleys," Jansen responded.

The Dodgers are 19-9 in May. Los Angeles (33-21) posted nearly six runs per game this month en route to the top of the National League West. The Dodgers won six straight games before Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

At his current rate, Jansen is on pace to save 24 games. That would be his lowest total since 2011, his second year in the league. Jansen, 29, made his first All-Star Game last season. He is due $10 million this season and $20 million in 2021, the final year of his current contract.