No damage to wrist, but Boston Red Sox put Dustin Pedroia on disabled list

An MRI exam on Tuesday revealed no structural damage to the left wrist of Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia after he was injured during Monday's series opener against the White Sox in Chicago.

However, Pedroia isn't out of the woods yet. He is still dealing with soreness and swelling and will be placed on the disabled list, the Boston Globe reports.

"No structural damage, ligament or otherwise," Red Sox manager John Farrell said during a radio interview with MLB Network on Tuesday.

Pedroia sprained his left wrist after a collision with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the top of Monday's first inning. He stayed in the game through the bottom of the first before being replaced by Josh Rutledge.

Pedroia has a history of wrist and hand injuries. In 2014, he underwent season-ending left wrist and hand surgery.

The former American League MVP and four-time All-Star is batting .292 with two home runs and 21 RBI through 45 games this season.