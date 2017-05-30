Home / Sports News / MLB

Andrew McCutchen's walk-off celebration was what baseball craves

By Alex Butler   |   May 30, 2017 at 10:05 PM

May 30 (UPI) -- He might be hitting a career-worst .215, but Andrew McCutchen was the Pittsburgh Pirates' MVP Monday for his walk-off home run dance.

The 2013 National League MVP won the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run off of Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Archie Bradley.

After the solo blast deep to right field, McCutchen danced into home plate before being mobbed by his entire team.

Francisco Cervelli and other Pirates teammates proceeded to douse the outfielder after the game winner by emptying their coolers on his head.

McCutchen has eight home runs and 24 RBI in 50 games this season for the Pirates. The five-time All-Star was 1-for-3 Monday.

Pittsburgh lost the second game of the three game home series 3-0 on Tuesday. McCutchcen also went 1-for-3 in that contest. The Pirates and Diamondbacks wrap up the series at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday at PNC Park.

"Don't get paid for overtime," McCutchen told MLB.com Monday. "It's crazy how things work sometimes...tie ballgame, had the opportunity to be able to try to do something and get on base, and I was able to deliver."

McCutchen is currently hitting sixth in the Pirates' batting order. His shot not only gave the Pirates a 4-3 win Monday, but tied him with Ralph Kiner and Willie Stargell for the most walk-off home runs in franchise history.

