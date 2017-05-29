Home / Sports News / MLB

Shoulder inflammation lands Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Wood on DL

By The Sports Xchange   |   May 29, 2017 at 2:01 PM
| License Photo

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list Monday due to inflammation of the SC joint in his pitching shoulder.

The move was made retroactive to May 27.

The 26-year-old Wood has the longest scoreless streak in the major leagues this season at 25 1/3 innings. He is 6-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 10 games (eight starts).

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers selected the contract of right-hander Brandon Morrow from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Morrow, 32, has posted a 1.74 ERA over 10 1/3 innings in his last 10 appearances at Oklahoma City, going 0-2 with three saves since April 27. Overall, Morrow is 0-5 with six saves and a 5.71 ERA.

Morrow, who is in his first year with the Dodgers organization, has a 45-43 record with 16 saves and a 4.16 ERA in 254 games (113 starts) in 10 major league seasons. He last appeared in the majors with the San Diego Padres in 2016, going 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 18 appearances.

