Dylan Bundy helps Baltimore Orioles snap 7-game losing streak

BALTIMORE -- Dylan Bundy put together another effective outing, Jonathan Schoop had a pair of RBIs and the Baltimore Orioles snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday.

Baltimore ended its longest skid since losing nine straight in July 2011.

Bundy (6-3) allowed two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk over seven innings. Mark Trumbo also had a pair of hits and a RBI for Baltimore in the first.

Monday began a stretch of 13 consecutive games against American League East opponents for the first-place Yankees. Baltimore now leads the season series 4-3

Aaron Judge pulled the Yankees to within 3-2 in the seventh on a solo shot to center field off Bundy's 95 mph fastball that traveled an estimated 429 feet. Five of Judge's 17 home runs have come against Baltimore.

But that was as close as New York would get.

Darren O'Day pitched perfect eighth for the Orioles. Brad Brach, who is filling in for the injured Zach Britton, entered and picked up his 10th save.

The Yankees, who started the season 1-4, lost for just the third time in eight games and third time in four games in Baltimore this season

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single by Trumbo in the first off Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery. New York tied the game an inning later on a sacrifice fly Aaron Hicks.

A fielding error by second baseman Starlin Castro on a ground ball by Trumbo proved costly in the third. Schoop took advantage of the extra out with a two-run double down the right field line that gave Baltimore a 3-1 lead.

Montgomery got into another jam in the fifth when he allowed back-to-back singles, which ended his day. Jonathan Holder entered and ended the threat by striking out Trey Mancini and Schoop.

Montgomery (2-4) allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and just one walk.

Brett Gardner went 2 for 4 for New York, raising his average to .273.

NOTES: Yankees 1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) took live batting practice Monday in Tampa Bay. He is expected to start rehab games later this week. Bird was placed on the disabled list May 2. ... Orioles CF Adam Jones was held out of the lineup for the third consecutive game with soreness in his left ankle and hip. ... Yankees LHP Aroldis Chapman (left rotator cuff inflammation) played catch prior to the series opener Monday in Baltimore. He won't throw Tuesday so he can be evaluated the following day.