St. Louis Cardinals place Kolton Wong on DL

The St. Louis Cardinals placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left elbow strain.

Wong was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies after experiencing soreness in his left elbow for a second time in a week. The DL move is retroactive to May 27.

Wong is batting .278 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 41 games this season. He left the game on May 20 with left elbow discomfort and did not start again until last Wednesday.

The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder Paul DeJong from Triple-A Memphis prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. He will be making his major league debut.

DeJong, 23, was the Cardinals' fourth-round draft selection in 2015. He is batting .294 with a team-high 11 home runs (fifth in the Pacific Coast League) and 31 RBIs in 46 games with Memphis this season.

DeJong has played 37 games at shortstop this season, four at second base and three at third base.