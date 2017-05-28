Jason Kipnis, Mike Tomlin lead Cleveland Indians in rout of Kansas City Royals

CLEVELAND -- For a team with a three-game losing streak in which its pitching and hitting were both lacking, this was a game that checked all the the right boxes.

"It was a needed game," Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Jason Kipnis had four hits, including a home run, and Josh Tomlin pitched his fifth career complete game to lead the Indians to a 10-1 victory over the Kansas Royals on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Austin Jackson had two hits and three RBI as the Indians erupted for 10 runs and 18 hits after scoring just nine runs in their previous three games, all losses.

"We know we can be playing better than we have," Kipnis said. "Games like this reassure us that this is how good we can be."

"We did a lot of good things offensively," Francona said. "We played with a lot of energy. We've got to find a way to come out with the same drive every day because we're not going to always get 18 hits."

Tomlin (3-6) gave up six hits, struck out three and did not walk a batter. Danny Duffy (4-4) gave up six runs and nine hits in four innings to take the loss.

"Tomlin is always good against us," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He very seldom makes mistakes. He works the corners and changes speeds well."

Cleveland scored first, with a two-run, third-inning rally that began with a leadoff single by Jackson and a walk drawn by the .132-hitting Roberto Perez. Erik Gonzalez's sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third. Jackson scored on a single by Kipnis, and Perez scored on a two-out single by Michael Brantley.

The Indians made it 3-0 in the fourth inning. With one out, Jose Ramirez singled and scored on a double by Jackson.

Tomlin held Kansas City scoreless on two hits through the first four innings before giving up a solo home run to Jorge Bonifacio, cutting the Cleveland lead to 3-1. But it was all Indians thereafter.

Tomlin retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced to end the game.

"Getting a complete game means you did your job. It's a good feeling knowing you did your part to help your team get a win," Tomlin said.

"He was crisp. He didn't walk anyone. You've got to get hits to beat him," Francona said. "He really took the sting out of their bats."

In the fifth inning, Brantley led off with an infield single, then stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Carlos Santana singled to center, scoring Brantley with the Indians' fourth run. Edwin Encarnacion followed with a single, scoring Santana to make it a 5-1 lead.

Seth Maness relieved Duffy and gave up a sacrifice fly to Jackson and a two-out RBI single by Perez that stretched the lead to 7-1.

Duffy had allowed two or fewer runs in each of his previous four starts, but Sunday he gave up hits and runs in each of the last three innings he pitched.

"Danny was grinding, but they had some soft hits, some hits off the end of the bat. It was just one of those days," Yost said.

In the sixth inning, RBI hits by Bradley Zimmer and Santana and another sacrifice fly by Jackson pushed it to a 9-1 Cleveland lead. Kipnis' home run off Travis Wood in the seventh inning made it 10-1.

The win was a welcome one for the Indians, who are heavy favorites to win the American League Central but have struggled to get any momentum. Even with Sunday's win, the Indians are 9-13 at home, the worst home record in the American League.

"We're not going to panic or force things," Kipnis said. "We know we're capable of putting together a 25-5 month. If we can get our pitching and hitting working together, we like our chances."

NOTES: Indians RHP Danny Salazar is being moved to the bullpen. He will be replaced in the rotation by RHP Corey Kluber, who will be activated off the disabled list and start Thursday vs. Oakland. In 10 starts, Salazar is 3-5 with a 5.50 ERA while averaging almost five walks per nine innings. ...SS Francisco Lindor, who had started all of the Indians' 48 games, was given his first day off. ... Royals LHP Mike Minor has not allowed a run in his last 10 relief appearances, totaling 14 1/3 innings in which he has allowed five hits with 19 strikeouts.