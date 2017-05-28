Cleveland Indians send struggling Danny Salazar to bullpen

The Cleveland Indians announced Sunday that struggling right-handed starter Danny Salazar will be sent to bullpen to work on his throwing routine and regain his confidence.

Salazar, an All-Star last season, is 3-5 with a 5.50 ERA in 10 starts this season, striking out 73 in 52 1/3 innings but allowing 55 hits and 28 walks. He owns the league's best strikeout rate.

Manager Terry Francona said the 27-year-old Salazar will be available as a reliever beginning Wednesday and he might start a game next week during Cleveland's road trip.

"I don't think he's really confident right now," Francona told reporters before Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. "You can kind of tell in his delivery. When he's feeling good, he gets it and goes (and) there's a lot of rhythm in that delivery. When he's kind of hoping, it starts to slow down. You can tell somebody that, but how do you make it happen?

"One, you can work your (tail) off. Two, you pay attention to your catch game, because that's where they start to build their confidence and it goes from there."

Salazar was 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 25 starts last season, but he missed most of the second half with a sore elbow.

"We're trying to not start from scratch," Francona said, "but build a baseline to build confidence."

Francona said right-hander Corey Kluber will start Thursday against the Oakland Athletics. Kluber has been on the 10-day disabled since May 3 with a strained lower back.