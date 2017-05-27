Houston Astros' Dallas Keuchel returns from DL, defeats Baltimore Orioles

HOUSTON -- Dallas Keuchel made a triumphant return from the disabled list and George Springer homered and scored twice as the Houston Astros claimed a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

Keuchel (8-0) missed one turn through the rotation with a pinched nerve in his neck. He pitched as effectively as he did prior to landing on the 10-day DL, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Keuchel was limited to 86 pitches in his return to action, but his strikeout total gave indication that his fitness and health are not concerns moving forward.

Springer finished 2-for-5 and belted his 10th home run on the season in the fourth inning off Orioles left-hander Wade Miley (1-3). Astros second baseman Jose Altuve also scored twice, including on an error by Orioles center fielder Joey Rickard in the seventh inning. Altuve went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

Wellington Castillo delivered an RBI single against Keuchel with two outs in the third inning to cut the Baltimore deficit to 2-1. Chris Davis tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh, but the Astros (34-16) reclaimed that run when Altuve singled, stole second base and came home on the Rickard miscue.

Miley was under duress immediately, surrendering three consecutive hits to the first three batters he faced in the first inning.

Springer scored from first base when Altuve lined a double to straightaway center field that just eluded Rickard. Springer paused to make sure Rickard did not make the catch, which facilitated the need of a deft slide at home plate.

Altuve scored when Carlos Correa added an infield single.

With two outs in the fourth, Springer launched a 447-foot blast to left-center field that scored Alex Bregman and extended the Houston lead to 4-1.

For Springer, it was his first home run in 13 days and his second consecutive multi-hit performance.

NOTES: The Orioles recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned LHP Jayson Aquino to the Tides. Hart was 1-0 with a 3.95 ERA over 19 appearances with Baltimore before being optioned to Norfolk on May 17. Aquino was 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA over three appearances including one start against the Boston Red Sox on April 22 when he allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings in a 4-2 victory. ... Astros RHP Brad Peacock will make his second start of the season Monday in Minnesota. Peacock (2-0, 0.87 ERA) worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings Monday against the Detroit Tigers while making a spot start. RHP Mike Fiers (1-2, 5.21 ERA) will move to the bullpen. ... Orioles CF Adam Jones was sidelined by ankle and hip soreness and is expected to miss the series finale as well. Jones is tentatively expected to be reevaluated when the club returns to Baltimore for a nine-game homestand starting Monday.