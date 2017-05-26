Houston Astros hold home run clinic in 7-6 win over Detroit Tigers

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick has carved out a niche as a late-inning defensive specialist able to influence games with his speed on the bases. But with greater frequency this season, Marisnick has wielded a powerful bat.

Marisnick homered with one out in the eighth inning as the Astros claimed a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park.

Marisnick, who entered as a pinch runner in the sixth inning, drilled an 0-1 pitch from Tigers right-hander Alex Wilson 421 feet to left-center field for his fifth homer. The Astros' bullpen surrendered a two-run lead before Marisnick torched Wilson (1-2) and gave Houston (32-16) its final lead and a four-game series win.

"With what the wind was doing and how it was swirling, I didn't know what it would do," Marisnick said. "I knew I hit it good so I was glad it got up over there."

Carlos Correa, Marwin Gonzalez and Juan Centeno all homered off Tigers starter Justin Verlander in the fourth inning, with Correa and Gonzalez delivering two-run blasts to erase a 3-0 deficit. Correa finished 3-for-4 after missing two games with an illness and Gonzalez cranked his team-leading 11th home run out to right field.

Centeno homered for the second time in as many games during the ambush of Verlander, who allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings.

"A little bit of mislocation, a little bit of balls flying, a little bit of everything," Verlander said. "I think I didn't pitch great. I let those guys elevate the balls on a night when the ball was flying pretty good."

Trailing 6-4 after six innings, the Tigers (22-24) clawed back. Left fielder Justin Upton lined his ninth home run to left field off Astros right-hander Will Harris with two outs in the seventh. An inning later, shortstop Jose Iglesias drilled a game-tying RBI double just inside third base off Luke Gregerson (2-1), plating pinch-hitter Andrew Romine, who walked and stole second base to lead off the eighth.

Astros closer Ken Giles wasn't as vulnerable as his fellow relievers, recording his 13th save with a scoreless ninth to send Detroit to its fifth loss in seven games.

"You hate to lose a lead and then you battle back and ultimately, lose the game," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "It's a little frustrating. We had some good at-bats. We actually hit some balls hard.

"Yeah, it's a little frustrating. You're feeling pretty good about it. You have Justin on the mound. You get three runs to start the game, but it's baseball. Nothing is given."

Before the Astros pounced on Verlander in the fourth, the Tigers appeared poised to split the series after pounding away against Astros starter Mike Fiers.

Fiers needed an assist from left fielder Nori Aoki to escape the first inning unscathed, with Aoki erasing Miguel Cabrera at the plate following a Victor Martinez single for the final out. Fiers retired the final three batters he faced in the second but only after issuing a leadoff walk to J.D. Martinez and pushing him to second with a throwing error before surrendering an RBI single to Upton.

The Astros trailed 3-0 in the fourth when Josh Reddick spared Fiers two additional runs with a running catch in right field for the final out of that frame.

Fiers had allowed a titanic homer to J.D. Martinez, his seventh, and a run-scoring double to Iglesias. After J.D. Martinez just missed bashing a game-tying homer to straightaway center in the fifth, Fiers departed having allowed 10 hits.

By then the Astros' offense had covered for Fiers. When they bullpen needed additional help late, Marisnick was there to provide one final blast of support.

"We have a great team with a lot of talent, and our lineup is able to make adjustments to any type of pitcher so we can score some runs," Correa said. "It's really important."

NOTES: Astros C Brian McCann has resumed baseball activities, passed a concussion test and is on schedule to return from the seven-day concussion disabled list on Saturday, at which time C Juan Centeno is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Fresno. McCann suffered the concussion on May 14 in New York but wasn't diagnosed until later in the week. ... The Tigers began an arduous stretch of four games in less than 48 hours with their series finale against the Astros. Detroit is scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday in Chicago against the White Sox, with the third game of that set for Saturday afternoon. ... Astros SS Carlos Correa returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with an upper respiratory illness. Correa said he spent most of the previous two days sleeping but awoke on Thursday morning feeling well enough to resume participation.