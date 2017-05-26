Cleveland Indians to unveil baseball pioneer Frank Robinson statue Saturday

The Cleveland Indians will unveil the Frank Robinson statue in Heritage Park at Progressive Field on Saturday, commemorating his career as one of baseball's pioneers.

Getting ready to honor pioneer and former Tribe player and manager Frank Robinson with his Heritage Park statue on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/hKVtqZaqqA — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 25, 2017

Robinson, now 81, became the first African-American manager in major league history on April 8, 1975, as a player-manager for the Indians. He served two years in that capacity and as the Indians' manager alone in 1977.

Robinson played 21 seasons in the majors for the Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, Angels and Indians. He hit 586 home runs -- 10th all-time -- and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Robinson also managed for the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Montreal Expos and Washington Nationals. He won 1,065 games over 16 seasons as a manager.

The Indians announced that Hank Aaron, who held baseball's all-time home run record from 1974 to 2007, will be on hand for the ceremony on Saturday afternoon, as will Sharon Robinson, the daughter of Jackie Robinson.