Yasiel Puig steamrolls Los Angeles Dodgers teammate, makes catch

May 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers centerfielder Joc Pederson will think twice when the next ball floats into right center after running into teammate Yasiel Puig.

Pederson is sitting out of Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals after his run-in Tuesday. He is being monitored for a concussion.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a Kenley Jansen offering toward the warning track between the two fielders on Tuesday in the 10th inning. Puig gave chase to his right to get under the ball, but lost track of his teammate. Puig managed the squeeze the fly ball before truck sticking Pederson. Pederson bounced off of his teammate and slammed his head into the wall. Puig showed his glove to his teammates before hunching over at the ribs from the impact.

Peterson writhed around in the dirt on the warning track with his head in his hands.

The Dodgers won the game 2-1 at Dodger Stadium. Puig was 0-for-5, while Pederson was 0-for-3.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Pederson looked "like he got into a car accident," according to the Orange County Register.

Pederson had cuts on his head after taking Puig's forearm to his face. The Register reported that Pederson had a neck strain, with limited movement.

Puig was suffering from middle back tightness earlier in the week but managed to make the lineup Tuesday. He is hitting .234 this season with eight home runs and 24 RBI. Pederson is hitting .200 this season.