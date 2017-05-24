David Ortiz spoofs classic movies by acting as every character

May 24 (UPI) -- As a 6-foot, 3-inch 230-pound former professional athlete, David Ortiz likely doesn't have much of a future as an actress.

But he tried his best recently in a video for Omaze.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger put on a wig and used several other props, acting out famous scenes from Boston films.

"I will be honest," Ortiz said in the video. "I miss it...lights, crowd, big show."

Ortiz is working with Omaze to fly a fan and a friend to his jersey retirement ceremony game.

"And then I will immediately come out of retirement...to become an actor," Ortiz said. "Many people say 'but Papi, what about your accent? Won't it be a problem?' To them I say, I'm proud of my Boston accent. Please enjoy."

Ortiz then acts out scenes from The Town, Good Will Hunting, Fever Pitch and The Departed.

In the Fever Pitch scene, he pretends to be both Drew Barrymore's character and Jimmy Fallon's character in the romantic comedy.

Fans can enter the drawing to attend the ceremony at Omaze.com/papi. Proceeds go to the David Ortiz Children's Fund and the Red Sox Foundation.

The cheapest donation for the contest is $10, which gives fans 100 entries to win. A $5,000 donation gives fans 50,000 entries.

Ortiz, 41, was a 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion. He led the league with 48 doubles and 127 RBI in 2016, his final season. Ortiz also hit 38 home runs in 2016, his most since 2006.

The jersey retirement for Ortiz's No. 34 is set for Friday, June 23 when the Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

Ortiz will join Ted Williams, Joe Cronin, Bobby Doerr, Carl Yastrzemski, Carlton Fisk, Johnny Pesky and Jim Rice as former Red Sox stars immortalized at the stadium.

Jackie Robinson's No. 42 is universally retired by Major League Baseball.

The cheapest tickets for the June 23 contest were selling from $87 to $100 as of Wednesday night.