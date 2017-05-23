Charlie Blackmon leads Colorado Rockies past slumping Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Most leadoff hitters are content with setting the tone for their team's offense, getting on base and letting their teammates drive them home.

Not so with the Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon.

The 30-year-old center fielder has become much more than just the table-setter for his club. He is one of the most productive hitters in the National League.

That continued Monday night, as Blackmon collected two hits, drove in three runs and scored twice as the Rockies kept rolling. Colorado posted an 8-1 win over the skidding Philadelphia Phillies behind seven strong innings from rookie starter Jeff Hoffman.

Blackmon's key hit, a looper into shallow left field, came during a decisive third inning that saw the Rockies collect more hits (four) and runs (three) than the Phillies had all evening.

"I think I just had super-good aim tonight," he said with a smile. "Hit it right towards the hole."

Colorado finished the game with 13 hits, the fourth game in a row and 11th time this month the Rockies had a double-digit hit total.

"We've been doing that a little bit lately, which is great," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "We're seeing signs of the cliche of moving the line where guys are getting on base and getting hits, we're stringing them together."

The multi-hit outing pushes Blackmon's National League-leading hit total to 60. He also has 35 RBI, which ranks in the top 10 in the league. His average is up to .321.

It's a stellar follow-up to a career year last season when he hit .324 with 29 home runs and 82 RBI, all career bests.

"It's nice to get hits," he said, "but I've been putting a lot of emphasis on doing it when it counts."

His statistics could have been even better. Blackmon's ground ball up the first-base line in the ninth inning eluded the glove of Phillies first baseman Tommy Joseph, driving in two more runs, though it was ruled an error, costing Blackmon a third hit and a fourth RBI.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado added a two-run homer, his 12th of the season, in the ninth inning for the final margin.

While the win was the 11th in the last 16 games for the Rockies (29-17), it was the 18th loss in the last 22 games for the Phillies (15-27), who were two games above .500 in late April but have had a May to forget.

"We got three hits today, we got three hits yesterday," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "Not going to win a lot of games when you're getting three hits."

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (0-5) lasted six innings, giving up nine hits and four runs. He threw 93 pitches (62 for strikes), striking out four without issuing a walk.

Seven of those hits -- and all of the runs he allowed -- came in the third and sixth innings.

"He pitched OK," Mackanin said. "We're falling short offensively and pitching is coming along slowly but surely. Eickhoff gave up four runs, but I wouldn't call it a bad outing. We need to swing the bats."

Colorado added a run in the sixth on a Gerardo Parra sacrifice fly, then scored four more in the ninth. The insurance ended up being unnecessary on a night when another promising youngster was impressive on the mound for the Rockies.

Hoffman (2-0), called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Albuquerque, retired the first 11 batters he faced before giving up a two-out double to Aaron Altherr in the fourth inning. The Phillies' left fielder scored on the next pitch as Joseph singled him in to cut the Rockies' lead to 3-1.

But that was the only real moment of weakness for Hoffman, one of four rookies who started games for the Rockies this season. In his second major league start of the year, he gave up only three hits and one run as he made it to the seventh inning for the first time in eight career starts.

"He was outstanding," Black said. "That was really great to see."

Hoffman also contributed offensively, with a sacrifice bunt in the third inning and a single up the middle in the fifth for his first major league hit.

Now he just has to hope he made a good enough impression to stick around.

"It's one of those things where I'm grateful for whatever role they need me to be," he said. "To be any part of this team is a blessing."

NOTES: To make room on the roster for RHP Jeff Hoffman, the Rockies optioned OF Raimel Tapia to Triple-A Albuquerque. Tapia is hitless in 12 major league at-bats this season, with one walk and five strikeouts. ... This was the first game of a seven-game homestand for the Phillies, who spent the previous 10 games on the road. They are in the middle of a stretch where they play 21 of 31 away from Citizens Bank Park. ... The four-game series represents the end of a 10-game road trip for Colorado, its longest of the season. The Rockies are now 5-2 on the trek after winning series at both Minnesota and Cincinnati. ...Tuesday's matchup pits Rockies RHP German Marquez (2-2, 4.34 ERA) against Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (0-1, 4.25 ERA).