Minnesota Twins put Phil Hughes on DL for biceps injury

By The Sports Xchange   |   May 22, 2017 at 6:51 PM

The Minnesota Twins placed Phil Hughes on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation of the right biceps tendon and recalled Kyle Gibson from Triple-A Rochester to start Monday's road game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hughes owns a 4-3 mark with a 5.74 ERA in 11 starts this season for Minnesota.

"It's very frustrating," the 30-year-old Hughes said after allowing five runs in four innings in Friday's game against Kansas City. "I thought, hopefully, that a lot of this was behind me. So, to have this sprout up again is frustrating. Hopefully, it's a somewhat easy answer and something I can bounce back from."

Gibson made two starts with the Red Wings, posting an 0-2 mark with a 2.92 ERA. Minnesota's Opening Day starter, Gibson struggled to an 0-4 record with an 8.54 ERA before being optioned to Rochester on May 4.

