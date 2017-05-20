Jackie Bradley robs home run, Oakland Athletics hit walk-off anyway

May 20 (UPI) -- It will probably be overshadowed by the next inning's walk off home run, but Jackie Bradley was a hero for his game-saving catch in Friday's ninth inning.

Craig Kimbrel pumped his fist after watching his Boston Red Sox teammate snare a game-winning home run over the centerfield fence at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryon Healy turned around Kimbrel's 2-2 offering by swatting the pitch toward centerfield with the game tied 2-2. The Red Sox centerfielder quickly tracked it down, sprinting to his left.

Bradley reached the warning track before leaping into the air and extending his left arm over the wall. When he landed he gave the impression that it was just a standard catch, but in reality, Bradley saved the game for the Red Sox.

Unfortunately for his team, the elation was short-lived. The next inning, Mark Canha hit a walk-off solo shot to left field and the Athletics won 3-2. The Athletics have now won the first two games of the four-game series. The series resumes at 4:05 p.m. Saturday at O.co Coliseum.

Bradley was 0-for-3 at the plate while Healy went 1-for-4. Cahna just missed the cycle by hitting a home run, triple and a double in a 3-for-4 showing.

Healy made news for an actual home run on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. In that game, his 450-foot shot at Safeco Field shattered a fan's phone. That Athletics have offered to replace the electronic device.