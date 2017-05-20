Houston Astros place ace Dallas Keuchel (neck) on disabled list with pinched nerve

Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel, who is 7-0 this season, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday because of pinched nerve in his neck.

Keuchel, who was scheduled to start Monday against the Detroit Tigers, is expected miss only one turn in the rotation, according to the Astros.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday and the stint on the disabled list is the first in Keuchel's major league career.

The left-hander has a 1.84 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 14 walks, and held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average in nine starts over 63 2/3 innings this season.

Keuchel leads the American League in wins and ERA, ranks second in innings pitched and WHIP (0.86) and third in batting average allowed. The Astros are 8-1 when he starts this year.

Keuchel, who won the Cy Young Award in 2015, pitched only five innings in his last start -- a 12-2 win over the Marlins on Tuesday when he allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four.

The Astros recalled left-hander Ashur Tolliver from Triple-A Fresno to take Keuchel's spot on the 25-man roster.