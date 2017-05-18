Cincinnati Reds recall promising LHP Amir Garrett to start series finale vs. Chicago Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds recalled left-hander Amir Garrett from Triple-A Louisville to start Thursday afternoon's series finale against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Garrett was sent to Louisville on May 7 in a bid to limit his innings this season. The 25-year-old made one start at Triple-A, striking out all six batters he faced in two innings.

Garrett posted a 3-2 mark with a 4.25 ERA in six starts this season for Cincinnati.

In a corresponding move, the Reds optioned right-handed reliever Barrett Astin to the Bats. The 25-year-old recorded a 6.75 ERA without notching a decision in six relief appearances this season.