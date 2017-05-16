Hunter Renfroe's walk-off HR in 10th lifts San Diego Padres past Milwaukee Brewers

SAN DIEGO -- Hunter Renfroe ruined a good story with an even better one Monday night at Petco Park.

The Padres' rookie right fielder hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning on a full-count fastball off Brewers reliever Oliver Drake to give San Diego a 6-5 victory over Milwaukee.

In the top of the 10th, former San Diego minor-leaguer Eric Sogard, who returned to the major leagues Friday after missing all of the 2016 season with a knee injury, homered to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead.

However, the Padres, who were returning home after a 1-4 road trip, opened the bottom of the 10th with a single by Eric Aybar off Drake (2-1). Renfroe followed with a 366-foot drive into the left-field stands on a full-count pitch.

"I knew I hit it pretty well, but I didn't know if I had hit it out," said Renfroe, who earlier in the game hit a two-run double to the base of the wall in right-center.

Drake said: "That wasn't the pitch I should have thrown. We take the lead, and I come in and give up two hits right away, and that was the game ... it was done. The pitch just got too much of the plate, and he got it. I just didn't do it tonight."

The first walk-off homer of Renfroe's career capped a resurgence for the power hitter whose batting average dropped to .200 on May 9. He since has gone 6-for-18 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Renfroe also has drawn at least one walk in five consecutive games (seven total) after drawing only four walks in the season's first 35 games.

Padres manager Andy Green sees a connection between the walks and Renfroe's recent success at the plate.

"Drawing walks shrinks the strike zone," said Green after Renfroe connected for his second homer in as many games after not homering since April 26. "He's forcing pitchers to come back to him.

"That's been talked about," Renfroe said when asked about the connection between drawing walks and improved hitting.

Renfroe's homer snapped a three-game Milwaukee winning streak and ruined a fairytale finish for Sogard.

Sogard was the Padres' second-round pick in the 2007 draft. His go-ahead homer Monday off Padres reliever Jose Torres, who got credit for the win to even his record at 2-2, was his second since he returned of the season.

"It would have been nice to get the win," Sogard said. "I was happy to get it done. Just to be playing the game again after a major knee surgery like that ... you never know that the future will hold."

Earlier in the game, Padres starter Luis Perdomo attempted to beat the Brewers by himself. He allowed three runs on five hits with a career-high nine strikeouts over six innings, and he had a double and triple in his two-at-bats with a RBI and a run.

The pitcher capped a three-run San Diego second with a triple that skipped past diving Milwaukee center fielder Keon Broxton.

Austin Hedges started the rally by drawing a one-out walk from Brewers starter Chase Anderson. Aybar followed with a single, and Renfroe put the Padres on top with a two-run double. Perdomo made it 3-0 with his triple.

Perdomo didn't issue a walk in his six innings, but he hit Sogard leading off the fourth, triggering a two-run Milwaukee rally. Three straight singles by Hernan Perez, Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana cut the Padres' lead to one with the tying run at second and no one out. However, Perdomo struck out Nick Franklin and induced Jett Bandy to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Padres widened their lead to 4-2 in the fifth on a double by Perdomo and a run-scoring single by Cory Spangenberg. The Brewers countered in the sixth on Aguilar's two-out solo homer off Perdomo.

Anderson gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

The Brewers tied the score at 4-4 in the top of the eighth. Perez opened the inning with a short fly to right that fell just beyond the dive of second baseman Spangenberg and skipped past right fielder Renfroe as the two Padres converged. Santana scored Perez with a one-out single off Brad Hand for his third hit and third RBI of the night.

NOTES: Padres OF Travis Jankowski will miss at least another six weeks after a CT scan taken Monday disclosed a fracture to the navicular bone in his right foot. Jankowski has been out since April 23 with what was originally diagnosed as a bone bruise. ... Brewers 1B/LF Eric Thames missed Monday's series opener due to a combination of stomach flu and sore legs. ... The Brewers recalled LHP Brent Suter from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday and designated RHP Jhan Marinez for assignment. ... RHP Luis Perdomo broke a Padres record for starting pitchers Monday night with his sixth straight no-decision start to open a season. The previous record was five by Bob Owchinko in 1977.