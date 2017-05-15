Minnesota Twins' OF makes catch slamming into wall

May 15 (UPI) -- Byron Buxton is having a terrible season at the plate, but the Minnesota Twins outfielder made up for it Sunday with an amazing catch at Progressive Field.

The Twins trailed the Cleveland Indians 8-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Buxton showed off his athleticism. Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana turned on a 1-2 offering from Adam Wilk. Santana's swing resulted in a liner toward the right centerfield fence.

Buxton got a great jump, sprinting toward the warning track. He ran out of room and dove toward the wall, drilling it with his body. Buxton bounced onto the ground and lost his hat. He laid in the dirt with his hands held over his head and the baseball in his glove.

The Indians won the game 8-3 in Cleveland. Buxton, 23, is already batting ninth in the order. He went 1-for-3 Sunday with two strikeouts and is now hitting .173 through 31 games. Buxton has one home run and four RBI for the Twins.

He was the No. 2 pick in the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Appling County High School in Baxley, Ga. Buxton broke into the bigs in 2015. He hit .209 during his rookie season and raked .225 in 2016. Buxton is making $535,000 this season and is pre-arbitration eligible in 2018.

The Twins (19-15) are currently in first place in the American League Central. Buxton's squad hosts the Colorado Rockies at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Target Field in the first contest of a six-game home-stand.