Chicago White Sox catcher Geovany Soto to miss 3 months after elbow surgery

Chicago White Sox catcher Geovany Soto will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow and is expected to miss a minimum of three months, the club announced on Monday.

Soto will have surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies in his right elbow, which landed him on the disabled list twice this season.

The 34-year-old, who was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Monday, is batting .190 with three homers and nine RBIs in 13 games after signing a one-year deal with Chicago in the offseason.

Fellow catcher Omar Narvaez has seen the bulk of the work behind the plate this season for the White Sox. The 25-year-old is batting .228 with three RBIs in 19 games prior to Monday's series-opening contest against the Los Angeles Angels.