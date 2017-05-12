Home / Sports News / MLB

Milwaukee Brewers place OF Ryan Braun on DL with calf strain

By The Sports Xchange   |   May 12, 2017 at 5:42 PM
The Milwaukee Brewers placed outfielder Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled Friday due to a strained left calf.

The move was retroactive to Thursday.

Braun underwent an MRI exam on the calf on Thursday. He also has been dealing with injuries to his throwing arm and upper back.

"It's a tough combination to continue to be productive when you can't really throw or run," Braun told reporters on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Braun is batting .287 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs this season.

Infielder Eric Sogard was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to fill the roster opening. He has a .239 career batting average in 435 games over six seasons (2010-15) with the Oakland Athletics.

