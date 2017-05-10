Manny Ramirez belts first home run for Kochi Fighting Dogs in Japan

May 10 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez hit his first home run Wednesday for the Kochi Fighting Dogs in Japan.

His first at-bat resulted in the solo shot in the second inning of the contest. The Tokushima Indigo Socks won the Shikoku Island League game 3-2.

Ramirez is the team's designated hitter. He has played 11 games for Kochi, according to the Japan Times.

Ramirez, 44, was a 12-time All-Star, nine-time Silver Slugger winner, a batting title champion, and a two-time World Series winner in 19 seasons. After spending the first eight years of his career with the Cleveland Indians, he joined the Red Sox. Ramirez joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008 and made big-league appearances with the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. He also played in the minor leagues for the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.

"Man-Ram" made more than $206 million in salary during his playing career.

Ramirez had 555 home runs and owned a .312 batting average during his decorated big-league tenure.

No. 99 signed with Kochi in February. His contract includes a personal driver in a Mercedes, a hotel suite, unlimited sushi and optional practices.

When you love what you do hard work is fun. The guys are enjoying getting there work in with the legend. Sharing his wisdom and working just as hard as the next guy still! A post shared by Kochi Fighting Dogs Of Japan (@kochifightingdogs) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

Kochi battles Tokushima again at 6 p.m. Thursday at JA Bank Tokushima Stadium.

An authentic Ramirez Fighting Dogs jersey is available for 19,500 yen or $170 on the team's website.