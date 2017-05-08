Home / Sports News / MLB

Los Angeles Angels say Mike Trout's hamstring is "clean and normal"

By The Sports Xchange   |   May 8, 2017 at 5:42 PM
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout underwent an MRI exam on his ailing left hamstring and the results were "clean and normal," general manager Billy Eppler told reporters on Monday.

Trout, who has been sidelined for back-to-back games with the injury, likely will sit out Monday's series opener against the Oakland Athletics. The two-time American League MVP said he expects to play in Tuesday's second contest of the three-game series.

Trout, who is in the midst of a 17-game hitting streak, is tied with New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro with an AL-best .355 batting average entering play on Monday.

The 25-year-old Trout also has eight homers and 21 RBIs this season.

