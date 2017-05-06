Josh Harrison's hit lifts Pittsburgh Pirates over Milwaukee Brewers in 10

PITTSBURGH -- Josh Harrison hit a walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Gift Ngoepe from third base and give the Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Ngoepe led off the 10th with a single to left, advanced to second on a wild pitch by Carlos Torres and third on a fly out by Francisco Cervelli, setting the table for Harrison's game-winning hit.

Torres (1-3) took the loss. Tony Watson (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season.

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole didn't allow a hit in the first three innings before Hernan Perez led off the fourth with a solo home run to give the Brewers an early lead.

It was the fourth home run of the season by Perez and was one of only two hits Cole allowed in his seven innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Gregory Polanco has been the Pirates' regular cleanup hitter all season, but finished April with only four RBIs. Things may be turning his way in early May, though. He drove in his fifth of the season Friday and added another Saturday with an RBI groundout that scored Josh Bell to the tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

The Pirates had other opportunities to give Cole more run support. In the second inning, back-to-back doubles by Cervelli and John Jaso failed to plate a run as Cervelli was stopped at third. In the sixth, the Pirates loaded the bases with no outs, but Andrew McCutchen grounded into a double play and Polanco grounded out to end the threat.

In the ninth, Pittsburgh had runners at second and third, but Jordy Mercer struck out to end the threat.

Milwaukee starter Matt Garza kept the Pirates off-balance and was efficient while working through traffic. He needed just 86 pitches to get through his seven innings, allowing one run and eight hits while striking out four. Since coming off the disabled list from a right groin strain, Garza has struck out 15 batters and walked only three in 17 2/3 innings over three starts.

NOTES: Before the game, the Pirates placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day disabled list with groin discomfort and recalled RHP Josh Lindblom from Triple-A Indianapolis. Lindblom will pitch out of the bullpen, with RHP Trevor Williams moving from relief to take Taillon's place in the starting rotation. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun had an MRI on his sore right arm that did not reveal any structural issues. Braun was available to pinch hit Saturday, but did not. Nick Franklin started in left in his place. ... RHP Neftali Feliz faced his former team for the first time since the Brewers signed him as a free agent in the offseason. He pitched one inning and allowed one hit, one walk and had one strikeout.