Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor heroics lead Cleveland Indians past Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor homered in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians rallied to a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Royals closer Kelvin Herrera (1-1) entered in the ninth with the score tied 1-1 and retired the first two batters before giving up the consecutive home runs.

Joakim Soria, who is 0-for-2 in save situations, gave up the tying run in the eighth on three hits.

Andrew Miller (2-0) worked around a Jason Kipnis throwing error in the eighth to pick up the victory.

Cody Allen picked up his eighth save, but not before walking Mike Moustakas and allowing a single to Lorenzo Cain.

Indians starter Josh Tomlin limited Kansas City to one run on three hits over seven innings.

Royals left-hander Jason Vargas pitched into the seventh inning, allowing four hits and no runs. Vargas left with a 1-0 lead.

After having just one baserunner -- a Salvador Perez second-inning single -- the Royals broke through with a run in the fourth.

Cain doubled down the left-field line with one out and scored on Eric Hosmer's single to left. Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Vargas weaved his way into and out of danger in the second and third innings.

In the second, Edwin Encarnacion walked to lead off the inning and Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch with two outs. Vargas retired Yan Gomes on a fly ball to center fielder Cain.

In the third, Santana laced a single to left with one out and stopped at second on Michael Brantley's ground ball single to right with two outs. Encarnacion's groundout to second baseman Whit Merrifield stranded the runners.

Jose Ramirez led off the Indians' fourth with a single, but Vargas picked him off first base as he broke to steal second.

NOTES: The Royals activated RF Jorge Soler from the disabled list and immediately started him. He missed the first 28 games with a left oblique strain. RHP Miguel Almonte was returned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas one day after being recalled. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis' double Friday was his first extra-base hit of the season. ... Royals SS Alcides Escobar started in his 200th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the majors. ... RHP Mike Clevinger was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte for a Sunday start. LHP Danny Duffy is the Royals' probable.