Aledmys Diaz, Mike Leake help St. Louis Cardinals to 5-3 win over Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA -- Aledmys Diaz continued his torrid hitting and Mike Leake allowed just one hit until the seventh inning as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Saturday night.

Diaz was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Matt Carpenter and Matt Adams each homered, and the Cardinals withstood a three-run homer by Adonis Garcia that broke Leake's spell.

Diaz was 4-for-4 with three RBIs in Friday's 10-0 victory and is 10-for-13 in his past three games.

Leake, who led all National League starters with a 1.35 ERA in April, allowed a second-inning single by Nick Markakis. That was the last base runner for the Braves until a walk and error in the sixth.

Matt Kemp doubled and Freddie Freeman walked in the seventh before Garcia picked on a too-fat first pitch from Leake and sent his third homer of the season over the center-field fence.

Leake (4-1) threw 61 of his 90 pitches for strikes in his seven-inning outing, logging his sixth quality start and four consecutive victory.

Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save of the season.

Braves starter Julio Teheran (2-3) labored through five innings on 110 pitches as he lost his third straight home start. He gave up nine hits and two first-inning walks while striking out three.

Teheran has given up 17 runs in 15 innings during the home losing streak, allowing five homers, 22 hits and seven walks.

The Braves have lost seven of their past eight home games after sweeping a four-game series with San Diego to break in SunTrust Park.

The Braves gave up a first-inning run for the fifth straight game as Diaz delivered a two-out RBI single. In the third, Carpenter went deep for his sixth homer of the season.

Teheran left a 2-2 pitch in the middle of the plate and Carpenter smashed a two-run blast to the Chop House in right field.

The Cardinals lost a run in the third when Greg Garcia was called out for interference on a suicide bunt attempt but got it back in the fourth as Adams matched Carpenter by blasting a 0-1 pitch off the Chop House for his first homer of the season.

NOTES: RF Jose Martinez left the game because of a left groin suffered trying to beat out a grounder in the first inning, adding to the Cardinals' injury list. ... 3B Jedd Gyorko (sore right hand) was scratched from the lineup after being hit by a bad-hop smash Friday, CF Dexter Fowler (strained right shoulder) missed his second straight game and RF Stephen Piscotty (strained right hamstring) is on the 10-day disabled list. ... Gyorko singled as a pinch hitter in the eighth. ... OF Randal Grichuk moved from left to right after Martinez's injury and made a diving catch in the bottom of the first. ... Braves CF Ender Inciarte made full-sprint catches to deprive RHP Mike Leake and Grichuk of extra-base hits in the fourth. ... Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong extended his career-best hitting streak to 11 games. ... Braves INF/OF Jace Peterson got his second start of the season in place of slumping rookie SS Dansby Swanson. ... Braves 2B Brandon Phillips made a diving stop on the outfield grass and threw out Adams in the sixth. ... The teams played through rain that started in the third inning and stopped by the fifth. ... Braves RHP R.A. Dickey (3-2, 3.94 ERA) will start Sunday in the series finale against Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha (2-1, 3.23 ERA).