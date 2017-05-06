Home / Sports News / MLB

Aledmys Diaz, Mike Leake help St. Louis Cardinals to 5-3 win over Atlanta Braves

By Guy Curtright, The Sports Xchange   |   May 6, 2017 at 11:36 PM
| License Photo

ATLANTA -- Aledmys Diaz continued his torrid hitting and Mike Leake allowed just one hit until the seventh inning as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Saturday night.

Diaz was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Matt Carpenter and Matt Adams each homered, and the Cardinals withstood a three-run homer by Adonis Garcia that broke Leake's spell.

Diaz was 4-for-4 with three RBIs in Friday's 10-0 victory and is 10-for-13 in his past three games.

Leake, who led all National League starters with a 1.35 ERA in April, allowed a second-inning single by Nick Markakis. That was the last base runner for the Braves until a walk and error in the sixth.

Matt Kemp doubled and Freddie Freeman walked in the seventh before Garcia picked on a too-fat first pitch from Leake and sent his third homer of the season over the center-field fence.

Leake (4-1) threw 61 of his 90 pitches for strikes in his seven-inning outing, logging his sixth quality start and four consecutive victory.

Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save of the season.

Braves starter Julio Teheran (2-3) labored through five innings on 110 pitches as he lost his third straight home start. He gave up nine hits and two first-inning walks while striking out three.

Teheran has given up 17 runs in 15 innings during the home losing streak, allowing five homers, 22 hits and seven walks.

The Braves have lost seven of their past eight home games after sweeping a four-game series with San Diego to break in SunTrust Park.

The Braves gave up a first-inning run for the fifth straight game as Diaz delivered a two-out RBI single. In the third, Carpenter went deep for his sixth homer of the season.

Teheran left a 2-2 pitch in the middle of the plate and Carpenter smashed a two-run blast to the Chop House in right field.

The Cardinals lost a run in the third when Greg Garcia was called out for interference on a suicide bunt attempt but got it back in the fourth as Adams matched Carpenter by blasting a 0-1 pitch off the Chop House for his first homer of the season.

NOTES: RF Jose Martinez left the game because of a left groin suffered trying to beat out a grounder in the first inning, adding to the Cardinals' injury list. ... 3B Jedd Gyorko (sore right hand) was scratched from the lineup after being hit by a bad-hop smash Friday, CF Dexter Fowler (strained right shoulder) missed his second straight game and RF Stephen Piscotty (strained right hamstring) is on the 10-day disabled list. ... Gyorko singled as a pinch hitter in the eighth. ... OF Randal Grichuk moved from left to right after Martinez's injury and made a diving catch in the bottom of the first. ... Braves CF Ender Inciarte made full-sprint catches to deprive RHP Mike Leake and Grichuk of extra-base hits in the fourth. ... Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong extended his career-best hitting streak to 11 games. ... Braves INF/OF Jace Peterson got his second start of the season in place of slumping rookie SS Dansby Swanson. ... Braves 2B Brandon Phillips made a diving stop on the outfield grass and threw out Adams in the sixth. ... The teams played through rain that started in the third inning and stopped by the fifth. ... Braves RHP R.A. Dickey (3-2, 3.94 ERA) will start Sunday in the series finale against Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha (2-1, 3.23 ERA).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Latest Headlines
Let's play two, but not in the same night: Yankees and Cubs set interleague record Let's play two, but not in the same night: Yankees and Cubs set interleague record 19 minutes ago ago
CHICAGO -- Aaron Hicks was thrilled when he scored what would prove to be the winning run to conclude an 18-inning game that the New York Yankees took 5-4 over the Chicago Cubs early Monday morning.
Boston Red Sox score 10 in 9th to blow past Minnesota Twins, 17-6 Boston Red Sox score 10 in 9th to blow past Minnesota Twins, 17-6 13 hours ago ago
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Red Sox's offense enjoyed Boston's weekend trip to Minnesota, ruining an anticipated pitching duel Sunday by securing the series finale with a season-high 17 runs.
Tommy Pham powers St. Louis Cardinals past Atlanta Braves in 14th Tommy Pham powers St. Louis Cardinals past Atlanta Braves in 14th 14 hours ago ago
ATLANTA -- Tommy Pham was disappointed when he didn't make the St. Louis roster out of spring training. After being recalled on Friday, the outfielder is trying to make it difficult for the Cardinals to send him down again.
Confident Houston Astros extend lead in AL West after 5-3 victory over Los Angeles Angels Confident Houston Astros extend lead in AL West after 5-3 victory over Los Angeles Angels 14 hours ago ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Houston Astros are well ahead of their colleagues in the American League West, leading the Los Angeles Angels by 5 1/2 games after their 5-3 win on Sunday at Angel Stadium.
Cleveland Indians hold Kansas City Royals to 1-hit behind Mike Clevinger Cleveland Indians hold Kansas City Royals to 1-hit behind Mike Clevinger 14 hours ago ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Corey Kluber is missed, of course, by the Cleveland Indians, but it is certainly a nice luxury to have a fill-in like Mike Clevinger.
Trending Stories
Washington Wizards' Kelly Oubre suspended for Game 4 Washington Wizards' Kelly Oubre suspended for Game 4
New York Mets tweet out photo featuring sex toy New York Mets tweet out photo featuring sex toy
Minnesota Vikings' Mike Zimmer won't name starting RB Minnesota Vikings' Mike Zimmer won't name starting RB
Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown says Joe Mixon has 'upside and downside' Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown says Joe Mixon has 'upside and downside'
UK's John Calipari celebrates on hoverboard after snagging five-star recruit Knox UK's John Calipari celebrates on hoverboard after snagging five-star recruit Knox