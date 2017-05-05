Home / Sports News / MLB

New York Yankees C Gary Sanchez activated from disabled list after 21-day absence

By The Sports Xchange   |   May 5, 2017 at 4:51 PM

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was activated from the 10-day disabled list shortly before Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Sanchez missed the past 21 games with a right biceps injury suffered April 8 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Sanchez had two hits on Thursday in the final outing of a three-game rehab stint.

"I'm happy to be back," Sanchez told reporters through an interpreter. "Hopefully I have the opportunity to contribute. The team has played great baseball and I just want to be part of that."

Sanchez was a surprise late-season star when he was recalled from the minors last season and hit 20 homers in just 53 games. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

He was just 3-for-20 with one homer when he suffered the injury against the Orioles.

While Sanchez returned for Friday's game, center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) sat out his third straight game.

The Yankees optioned catcher Kyle Higashioka to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to open up the roster spot for Sanchez.

