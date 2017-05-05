Los Angeles Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez placed on disabled list for first time in 14-year career

Slumping Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez was placed on the disabled list for the first time in his 14-year career on Friday.

Gonzalez went on the 10-day DL due to right elbow and back soreness. The injuries are factors for why he hasn't homered in 94 at-bats this season.

The 34-year-old Gonzalez told reporters earlier this week that, in hindsight, he should have started the season on the disabled list. He was hoping not to go on the DL so he could keep the career-long streak alive.

Los Angeles activated outfielder Joc Pederson (groin) to fill the roster spot.

Promising rookie Cody Bellinger will get an extended look at first base. The 21-year-old is batting .303 with two homers and five RBIs while getting a chance to play in the outfield with Pederson sidelined.

Gonzalez, a five-time All-Star, is batting just .255 and slugging .309 this season.

The power outage has been noticeable considering he has launched 308 career homers. Gonzalez hit 30 or more homers in four straight seasons for the San Diego Padres (2007-10) and has a .490 career slugging percentage.